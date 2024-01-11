Your HCN-Revera independent living bargaining committee for The Dorchester, Parkwood Manor, and Sunwood is pleased to report success in mediation!

The parties have reached a bargaining protocol agreement that meets the Union's objectives regarding attempting to standardize language across the three collective agreements where mutually agreed. While the matter of how the final agreements will be organized is not addressed in the protocol agreement, the Union may pursue this issue in bargaining.

The Union's unfair labour practice complaint has also been resolved, with the Employers agreeing to disclose employee contact information, job descriptions, and work schedules as requested by the Union.

While we are frustrated that we had to give up scheduled bargaining days and go to mediation to get these outcomes, we are pleased with the results.

We can now confirm that we will begin negotiations on the substance of the collective agreements on January 24th. We have another day of bargaining scheduled for February 16th and are in the process of scheduling additional dates.

You may notice we have resumed referring to your Employers as "HCN-Revera "instead of "Cogir". While Cogir has been contracted by the Employers to manage the sites, including labour relations, the "HCN-Revera" entities remain the legal Employers.

Please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.

In solidarity,

Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member (The Dorchester)

Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member (The Dorchester)

Chrisely Enriquez, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Holley Gabara, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Cherie Wright, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

UWU/MoveUP