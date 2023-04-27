The current collective agreement between the BCGEU and ISM Canada expires on December 31, 2023. As a result, we are now preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining. The first step is for BCGEU members at ISM Canada to elect a Bargaining Committee.



The bargaining committee has positions open as follows:

One bargaining committee chair; and

Three bargaining committee members.

Nominations close on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 5:00 pm.Nominations received after this time will not be considered. Note that the nomination form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator. If there are more than three nominees for member, or one nominee for Chair, then voting will occur. Those members who are interested in the bargaining committee chair position and in being a member of the bargaining committee (if not elected chair) should complete two nomination forms – one form for the bargaining committee chair position and one form for a bargaining committee member position.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 5:00 pm. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to the BCGEU Negotiations Department by email to [email protected], by fax to 604-294-5092, or by mail to:



BCGEU

Attn. Negotiations Department

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3



Duties of Bargaining Committee Members



All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.



No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided. Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Elected bargaining committees help ensure members' voices are heard and their interests protected and advanced through the bargaining process. Nominees may contact the Negotiations department for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities at [email protected] or toll-free at 1-800-663-1674.



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice



Download a PDF of the nomination form