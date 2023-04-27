Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Members at Kispiox Community School - Election of Bargaining Committee

Members at Kispiox Community School - Election of Bargaining Committee

Published on August 14, 2023

FINAL REMINDER
KISPIOX COMMUNITY SCHOOL BARGAINING COMMITTEE NOMINATIONS CLOSE TODAY, MONDAY, AUGUST 14, 2023
@ 5:00 p.m.
NOMINATION FORM CAN BE FOUND HERE


The bargaining committee will negotiate the first collective agreement with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the Union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.

The bargaining committee has three member positions. If there are more nominees then positions, voting will occur. The chair of the committee chair will be chosen from amongst the elected bargaining committee members.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

In Solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice

Download a PDF of the nomination form



UWU/MoveUP