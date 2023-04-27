Members at Kispiox Community School - Election of Bargaining Committee

FINAL REMINDER
KISPIOX COMMUNITY SCHOOL BARGAINING COMMITTEE NOMINATIONS CLOSE TODAY, MONDAY, AUGUST 14, 2023
@ 5:00 p.m.
The bargaining committee will negotiate the first collective agreement with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the Union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.
The bargaining committee has three member positions. If there are more nominees then positions, voting will occur. The chair of the committee chair will be chosen from amongst the elected bargaining committee members.
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative
