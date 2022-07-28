Thank you for the expressions of interest we received for LMC. Please join me in welcoming the following two (2) new members on our PCS LMC:





· Graham Adamson, Local 603, [email protected]

· Stephanie Penner, Local 603, [email protected] (alternate)





These members will be joining our existing members on the committee:

· Alison Barker, Local 603, [email protected]

· Nicci Yeo, Local 1203, [email protected]

· Liz Tome, Local 603, [email protected]

What is the LMC?

The LMC committee meets once every couple of months, is comprised of both Union and management representatives. It is a forum to discuss and resolve items of mutual concern, gain understanding of local issues, policy, and operational changes.





Our next meeting with the Employer will be in September 2022 date TBD . If you have any agenda items, issues, questions, concerns, please contact a committee member so we can discuss it and determine next steps.





If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.





In solidarity

Jennifer Arnold

Staff Representative



