The current collective agreement expires on March 31, 2024. Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee for upcoming negotiations with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.
The bargaining committee has three positions, as follows:
- One - Bargaining Committee Chair
- Two - Bargaining Committee Members
A member who is interested in being on the committee must submit a nomination form and check off which position, or positions, they are interested in running for. Only one nomination form needs to be submitted. A nomination form is attached. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.
Nominations close at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.
If there is more than one nominee for chair or two nominees for committee members, then we will announce an election and schedule a vote.
In the case of a vote, nominees will be asked to submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information to be distributed to members with ballots.
Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:
BCGEU
Attn: Negotiations Department
4911 Canada Way
Burnaby BC V5G 3W3
Duties of Committee Members and Chair
All committee members are expected to:
Duties of Committee Members and Chair
All committee members are expected to:
- Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining
- Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities
- Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite
- Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer
- Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining
- Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process
- Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals
- Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining
The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations. No prior negotiations experience is required and training will be provided.
Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
A bargaining survey will be sent out shortly.
In solidarity,
Selena Kongpreecha
Staff Representative - Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
