Friends,



This is a reminder that balloting for the alternate member to your bargaining committee will close Monday, August 15 at 1700 hours. If you haven't already voted, we encourage you to do so.



There are three (3) candidates for one (1) position:



Jack RYDER

Robyn MALLIA

Megan KING



You will be asked to select one (1) candidate on your ballot. The candidate who receives the most votes will be deemed elected.



You should have received your ballot and voting credentials by email on or around July 29, 2022. If you did not receive that email first check your junk or other folders. If nothing, contact [email protected].



If you are aware of a co-worker who did not receive this email, please ask them to contact [email protected] to arrange a credential email to be sent.

In Solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Rep



