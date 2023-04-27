As a worker at Pacific Coast Community/Children’s Resources, you have been a union member for a few months now. We’re excited to welcome you to join us formally as members of the BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU)! It’s best to sign a union card to benefit from all the protection and advantages unionization can provide, and we’ve set up an information session on Monday evening to do just that.

As the lead union in community social services in BC, we represent over 13,000 members in your sector, including many workers at other Pacific Coast Community/Children’s Resources sites across the province.

Your employer has been applying the Community Social Services Employers’ Association (CSSEA) sectoral agreement - click here to see this agreement. Under it, you have:

The ability to work at other unionized PCCRI sites,

Casuals call out across the organization – more opportunities,

Job security – the unit is now larger, so more possibilities for lateral moves,

Guaranteed, predictable wage increases,

Empowerment - Unionizing strengthens the voice of workers at their workplace, and provides a structure that workers can use to collectively solve problems,

Transparency - Unionized workers have a voice in determining their compensation and working conditions.

We’ll be holding a drop-in session to give you more details about the BCGEU and answer any other questions that you have. In the meantime, here is a document that can provide you very basic information. Once you feel your questions have been answered, we will be asking you to sign a card, either paper or electronically, to formalize the process of joining the BCGEU.

Here are the details for the information meeting:

PCCRI Benson/Boomer/Embarcadero Information Session





Monday Oct 30, 2023, 7:00 PM on Zoom





https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87227620622?pwd=N5cRiC6djPI4IRzlXSXjEVHRbaxNqJ.1

Meeting ID: 872 2762 0622

Passcode: 436415

+16475580588, Canada

+17789072071, Canada

We hope to see you all there! If you are unable to attend, but you have questions or would like to sign a card, contact Hilary Andow [email protected] or Carol Wood [email protected] / 604-970-1533. And if one of your coworkers has not received this message, please forward it to them and ask them to get in touch – we might not have their information!

In solidarity,

Hilary Andow, Staff Representative Nanaimo Area Office

Carol Wood, Organizer