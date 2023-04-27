As the transfer of your employment from Community Living British Columbia (CLBC) to Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) is quickly approaching on October 2, 2023, we recommend that before your scheduled transfer date, you review this information on the CLBC Employee Self Service Portal and confirm that the following information is correct:

Employment Status (regular full-time, regular part-time, casual, probationary, on leave)

Years of service/date of hire – this is used for vacation calculation

Sick leave entitlement (the date you joined the STIIP plan)

Seniority dates or hours

Vacation bank (being paid out, prorated to the final day of employment with CLBC)

If any of the above are incorrect, please try to fix it with your current Employer. If it cannot be fixed, please check with a steward. Casual employees may wish to review the most current posted seniority list for accuracy.



After October 1, 2023, you will no longer have access to the CLBC Employee Self Service Portal.



We recommend that you print or screenshot your last paystub before you transfer and if you are moving, make sure that CLBC has your updated address.



Participation in the BC Public Service Pension Plan will continue.



This change in your Employer will result in:

Your transfer from BCGEU Local 603 to BCGEU Local 803

Your transfer from the CLBC Collective Agreement to the Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Collective Agreement. The new CBA Collective Agreement was ratified earlier this year and is retroactive to April 1, 2022. You can find the summary of changes document here.

Vacation Entitlement

When you transfer, CLBC will pay out existing vacation banks on conclusion of your employment, prorated to the final day of employment with CLBC. This means you will need to keep aside the vacation pay you receive from CLBC to cover some of your vacation time for upcoming vacations.



PHSA will recognize continuous service as a regular employee with CLBC for vacation entitlement.



Subject to operational requirements, PHSA will grant vacation previously approved by CLBC.



When you transfer to PHSA you will be earning vacation starting on October 2, 2023 to June 30, 2024.



Sick Leave

Under the CBA Collective Agreement, sick leave is accumulated based on hours and each employee has a bank of sick leave credits. Sick leave is paid out at 100% on the basis of scheduled workdays.



Effective the first day worked for PHSA after the Transition Date, sick leave entitlement will be calculated as follows:

Each full-time employee is to be granted ten (10) days of sick leave credits annually from the date they joined the STIIP plan to the maximum cap of the sick leave plan. Such credits will be pro-rated for part-time employees.

Please reach out to your steward if you have any questions regarding your transfer.



For more information on how to access the Employee Self Service Portal click here





In solidarity,



Katie Gravestock,

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download ESSP User Guide here



UWU/MoveUP