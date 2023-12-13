The election for the Bargaining Committee is finished and the ballots are counted with the following results:
- Lilian Lagasca
- Lynda Wines
- Cherry Huang **Bargaining Unit Chairperson
Plans for a caucus meeting in early January are underway.
