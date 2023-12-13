Click here to find info on COVID-19

Members at River Rock Casino - Food & Beverage & Theatre - Bargaining Committee Elections Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 13, 2023

The election for the Bargaining Committee is finished and the ballots are counted with the following results:

  • Lilian Lagasca
  • Lynda Wines
  • Cherry Huang **Bargaining Unit Chairperson

Plans for a caucus meeting in early January are underway.
 
To help ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. You can use the same form to edit or update any of your existing contact information.
 
In solidarity
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations


