Members at Royale Pacifica - Ratification Vote Results

Your bargaining committee is pleased to advise that the tentative agreement was ratified on August 7, 2023 with a vote that was 78.6% in favour.



The next steps are for a draft collective agreement to be produced and proofed by the bargaining committee, union and the employer. When the agreement has been signed by the parties, copies will be distributed to all members.



I would like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank your bargaining committee for all of their hard work and determination in achieving the renewal agreement on your behalf.



In solidarity,



Maria Ignacio, Bargaining Committee Member

Kulwant Rai, Bargaining Committee Member

Debbie Reichert, Bargaining Committee Member

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP