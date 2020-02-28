We would like to thank all the candidates for their participation and interest in representing their workplace in our upcoming round of bargaining.

Congratulations to the following members who have been elected and will form the Bargaining Committee at Pacifica Retirement Residence.

Kulwant Rai

Debbie Reichert

Maria Ignacio

Your committee will be meeting soon to review issues and develop proposals prior to meeting with the employer.

To assist the Bargaining Committee in preparing for bargaining, all members should complete the enclosed survey to bring forward issues for the bargaining table.

Please return your complete bargaining surveys in the stamped self-addressed envelope we have enclosed for your convenience. You may also fax your survey to (604)294-5092 or hand them in person to a Committee member.

All surveys must be returned to BCGEU headquarters no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Your committee is committed to reaching a fair and equitable collective agreement on your behalf. We will keep you updated throughout the bargaining process. Bulletins will be sent by email to those members who have registered their emails with the union and will also be posted at your worksite and on the union's website. To ensure you receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at www.bcgeu.ca or by notifying your bargaining committee.

In solidarity

Amrita Sanford,

Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





