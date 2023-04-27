I am please to report on behalf of the bargaining committee that the tentative agreement has been ratified by the membership with 53.8% of members participating voting in favour.
Your committee will now work with the employer to create a draft agreement and final signature version. Once that has been completed an updated collective agreement will be distributed electronically to the membership and posted on our website in the collective agreement database.
In Solidarity,
Your bargaining committee:
Brittany Johnston, Bargaining Committee Member
Naoko Khan, Bargaining Committee Member
Richard Tones, Director of Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
