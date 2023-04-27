Members at Sienna Senior Living Inc. (Mayfair Terrace) - Ratification Vote Results

Your bargaining committee is pleased to advise that the tentative agreement was ratified on July 14, 2023 with a vote that was 90% in favour.
The next steps are for a draft collective agreement to be produced and proofed by the bargaining committee, union and the employer. When the agreement has been signed by the parties, copies will be distributed to all members.
I would like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank your bargaining committee for all of their hard work and determination in achieving the renewal agreement on your behalf. They advocated for you very strongly and successfully!
In solidarity,
Sharon Payment, Bargaining Committee Member
Diana Tran, Bargaining Committee Member
Deb Wilson, Staff Representative
Download a PDF of this notice
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.