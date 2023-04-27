Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Members at Sienna Senior Living Inc. (Mayfair Terrace) - Ratification Vote Results

Published on July 24, 2023

Your bargaining committee is pleased to advise that the tentative agreement was ratified on July 14, 2023 with a vote that was 90% in favour.

The next steps are for a draft collective agreement to be produced and proofed by the bargaining committee, union and the employer. When the agreement has been signed by the parties, copies will be distributed to all members.

I would like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank your bargaining committee for all of their hard work and determination in achieving the renewal agreement on your behalf. They advocated for you very strongly and successfully!

In solidarity,

Sharon Payment, Bargaining Committee Member
Diana Tran, Bargaining Committee Member
Deb Wilson, Staff Representative

