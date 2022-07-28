Nominations are now open for the position of one (1) Bargaining Committee Member and one (1) Alternate Bargaining Committee Member.

Your collective agreement expires on December 31, 2022 . As such, the Union is preparing for the next round of bargaining, which will begin once a bargaining committee has been elected. We need your help and participation to elect two (2) members from the bargaining unit to the following positions:



One (1) Bargaining Committee Member

One (1) alternate Bargaining Committee Member





Please note, the alternate Bargaining Committee Member will only step in, in the event that the Bargaining Committee Member is unable to participate in bargaining for an extended period of time.



The Bargaining committee member will:

Attend caucus meetings and assisting in the development of bargaining proposals;

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite;

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer;

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process;

Assist in developing proposals and participating in discussions on the Employer's proposals and

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining.



The Union will provide training to the member of the bargaining committee and the committee will work directly with the BCGEU Staff Representatives during negotiations.



If you are interested in taking on this important role, or know someone who would, please complete the attached nomination form and return it to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 5:00 pm on November 18, 2022 - Attention: Romeena Sidhu via facsimile at 604-215-1410, by email to [email protected], or by mail to Suite 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4. If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.



In solidarity,



Romeena Sidhu – BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here