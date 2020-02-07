Further to our bargaining update in early January, the union has been waiting to hear back from the employer regarding the findings from an accounting firm on SVCCS's financials.

The employer just informed us they will be in touch next week to set up a time to discuss the results. We will provide you with an update after that discussion.

Thank you for your support.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Sara Stevenson, Bargaining Committee Chair

Sarah Maglio, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





