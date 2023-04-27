Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Members at the North Vancouver Court House - Worksite Visit

Published on August 21, 2023

Component 1 Vice President Dean Purdy and Local 103 Chairperson Edmund Quan will be at the North Vancouver Court House for a worksite visit. 

DATE: August 28, 2023
TIME: Afternoon
LOCATION: North Vancouver Court House, 200 23rd Street East
 
They are looking forward to meeting with you during the visit.
 
In Solidarity,
 
Jason Singh
Staff Representative

Edmund Quan
Local 103 Chairperson

