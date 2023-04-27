Friends,



Our deep appreciation and gratitude for completing both surveys in such significant numbers, to those departments who took the time to submit additional information and, to all of you who attended the meetings hosted by a member of the Contract Action Team (CAT). It is clear that the priority for the majority of members is wages closely followed by benefit improvements.



Your bargaining committee spent most of last week developing bargaining proposals to present to the Employer. Our first meeting with the Employer is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Following that meeting we should have a better idea of how bargaining will progress for the renewal of your collective agreement. We will continue to keep each of you informed as bargaining progresses.



In Solidarity,



Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations



