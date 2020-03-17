Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCGEU has made the difficult decision to close our offices and have all staff work from home. While we will still be conducting business, albeit remotely, we will not be taking steps to ratify the tentative agreement reached at your worksite for the foreseeable future. The Employer has been informed of this. This does not change anything, it simply delays implementation of the formal agreement pending ratification.

The Union will continue to liaise with your Bargaining Committee with a view to conducting the ratification meeting and vote as soon as possible and we will let you know when that occurs.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Lee McArthur - Raven Daycare

Barbara Undurraga - Pioggia Daycare

Angela Chiasson – Sade Daycare

Cathy Carson - Canada Goose Daycare

Andrea Davis, Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





