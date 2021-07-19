Whitecliff - Overtime ban moved to Thursday July 22

Due to a procedural error, we are moving the overtime ban to Thursday, July 22 from 4:00pm to midnight.

If you are offered overtime today – Monday, July 19 – and you want to accept it, you are free to do so. You have the right to refuse overtime in your collective agreement, article 18.1 (f) (Overtime).

We will be re-filing notice of job action today to ban overtime on Thursday, July 22 from 4:00pm to midnight. During this time, no members will accept or work overtime except in cases of emergency.

Remember: your employer not scheduling enough staff is not an emergency!

We have heard from you that you are ready and willing to fight for a fair agreement. Your employer needs to agree to mediation so we can get a fair agreement.

Questions and Answers:

Q: I have prescheduled overtime. Will I still work this shift?

A: No, you will not work any overtime. This includes overtime that you have already agreed to, or that is prescheduled.

Q: I have a regular shift schedule during the overtime ban. Will I still work then?

A: Yes, you will work any shift that is straight-time.

Q: I have prescheduled overtime on Monday, July 19 or Friday, July 23. Will I still work this shift?

A: Yes, any overtime scheduled or offered on Monday, July 19 or after 12:01am on Friday, July 23 can be worked. You do have the right to refuse overtime in your collective agreement, Article 18.1 (f) (Overtime).

Q: My manager says that it is an emergency and I have to work overtime during the ban. How do I know if it is really an emergency?

A: Yes, if your manager tells you there is an emergency and you are required to work overtime, report that direction and the reason for the emergency immediately to the bargaining committee. If the bargaining committee does not agree that it is an emergency, we will take this up with the employer at the Labour Relations Board.

Q: My manager said if I don't work overtime, they will just replace me with an agency person. My manager said that I might be disciplined or fired if I don't work overtime. Is this true?

A: This is NOT true. Once the Union has served notice of job action, you cannot be disciplined for participating. In fact, it is your responsibility as a union member to participate in any job action.

You also cannot be replaced by anyone except management. BC law does not allow for replacement workers during legal job action. If your manager threatens to replace you with an agency worker, make sure you report this to the bargaining committee immediately so the Union can monitor the situation.

Q: My manager says that I'm an essential worker, so I have to work overtime during the ban. What does that mean?

A: It's your employer's responsibility to file for an essential service order if they believe that there are essential services. As of today, Monday, July 19, they have not filed for essential services. This may be because they do not believe there are essential workers, or it may be another way to drag their feet and stall our job action.

At this point, there is no essential service designation in place, and therefore there are no essential workers. Everyone will be participating in the overtime ban. Should your employer file for an essential service designation, we will be ready and willing to negotiate these levels so that the most employees possible can participate in job action.

If you have any other questions, please speak to a member of the bargaining committee.

This notice was sent via email. As we continue job action, it will be very important for the Union to have your personal email address. If you did not receive this notice via email, log into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and make sure your personal email address is correct and up to date.

In solidarity,

Tony Jillings – Bargaining Committee Chair

Roseanne Parsons – Bargaining Committee Member

Bonny Swanson – Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations



