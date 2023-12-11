Our union is pleased to advise members covered by the HSPBA collective agreement that the application process for reimbursement of professional fees paid in 2023-an item negotiated in the most recent round of HSPBA bargaining-is now open.



Many health sciences professionals pay out of pocket for fees required by regulatory bodies or for voluntary membership dues to professional associations that help them to enhance their ability to maintain current and best practices in the workplace. To assist with these costs, you may now submit an application for reimbursement for fees related to one professional body of your choice for the current year, 2023.



You are encouraged to apply for reimbursement for the highest/largest fee (in dollar value) that you paid or will pay in 2023. Please note: members will be reimbursed up a maximum cap for the selected fee, as informed by the standard fee rates set by the relevant regulatory body and/or professional association.



In order to apply, you will need to provide the following information:

A completed application form, found here

Your employer

Your professional discipline (e.g., Physiotherapist, Dietician, etc.)

The applicable professional body or association

Receipt or invoice, and bank statement

Only applications made through the online portal will be accepted. All documents will need to be submitted to complete the application process. Your application will be rejected if any of these are missing and you will be asked to resubmit your application. A reminder: only one fee may be claimed for reimbursement.



Once your application is received, you will receive an email confirming receipt.



Please understand that we expect to receive a very large volume of applications (several thousand at once) and that reimbursements will take several weeks to process. We will not be responding to emails or phone calls requesting updates on the status of reimbursement processing.



We thank you in advance for your patience.



In Solidarity,



BCGEU Learning & OHS



Download PDF of notice here





