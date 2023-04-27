Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 18, 2023

BCGEU is pleased to advise members covered by the HSPBA collective agreement that the application process for funding to cover health science professional fees for 2023 – negotiated in the recent round of HSPBA bargaining – will be opening later in the Fall.
 
We are currently in the process of setting the criteria and developing the application process. Once completed, we will send out another bulletin with an application form and instructions on how to apply.
 
In Solidarity,
 
Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative, Negotiations

