Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Members covered under the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association - Reimbursement for Professional Fees Paid in 2023 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on August 18, 2023
BCGEU is pleased to advise members covered by the HSPBA collective agreement that the application process for funding to cover health science professional fees for 2023 – negotiated in the recent round of HSPBA bargaining – will be opening later in the Fall.
We are currently in the process of setting the criteria and developing the application process. Once completed, we will send out another bulletin with an application form and instructions on how to apply.
