Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Members located at 601 – 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver - Steward Elections - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Members located at 601 – 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver - Steward Elections - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 17, 2022

I am pleased to announce that Kimberley DeCruze has been acclaimed to a steward position at 601-700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver.

 

Please join me in welcoming Kimberley as your new steward.

 

In solidarity

 

Jennifer Arnold

Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP