Published on August 17, 2022
I am pleased to announce that Kimberley DeCruze has been acclaimed to a steward position at 601-700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver.
Please join me in welcoming Kimberley as your new steward.
In solidarity
Jennifer Arnold
Staff Representative
