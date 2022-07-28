Further to our recent call for Bargaining Committee nominations and subsequent election, one of the candidates has withdrawn their name. Therefore, an election will no longer be required, and the following members have been acclaimed to the Bargaining Committee:



Murray Wallach

Mathew Schraeder

Colin MacRae

Norm Nelson





As we prepare for bargaining with the Employer, we ask that you fill out the attached questionnaire and return it to our office via email at: [email protected] no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. There is a very short window we have in which to bargain the re-opener, which must be completed by November 30, 2022.



We remind you, as per Memorandum of Understanding #7, there are only 3 areas that are re-opened to negotiation. They include:

Clause 6.2 – Bargaining Unit Work

Article 24 – Contracting Out/In

Article 25 – Health and Welfare





Any additional articles may only be re-opened by mutual agreement.



Please indicate your experiences and any improvements you would like in these three areas, so we can best table proposals to strengthen the language. The more questionnaires that are returned the better we can represent you at this re-opener.



I want to thank all the candidates who accepted their nomination to the Bargaining Committee!



In solidarity



Sarah Maglio, Staff Representative

East Kootenay Cranbrook Area Office



