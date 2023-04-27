Members under BC Housing Management Commission, Administrative-Clerical - Bargaining Committee Election Results

The election for the vacant bargaining committee member is complete. Congratulations to all the candidates. Your willingness to stand for election to represent your co-workers is appreciated.



The results are:





Lisa Gerstendorfer - Bargaining Committee member

Sunny Yu - Alternate



Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download a PDF of this notice





UWU/MoveUP