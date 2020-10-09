Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Members with Compass Group - Bargaining update - Union tables full package of proposals - BCGEU
Published on October 09, 2020
Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report a productive three days at the bargaining table, with plenty of discussion between the parties concerning our proposals.
The union tabled an extensive package of non-monetary proposals, based on your input and addressing a number of workplace issues, such as: Anti-Harassment and Bullying; vacation and shift scheduling; payroll, sick leave and time bank information; Health & Safety; protection from communicable diseases. The employer and union have agreed on a number of positive language changes on these issues, but some items still remain on the table, unresolved.
At the close of our session yesterday, your Bargaining Committee tabled our monetary package, including measures to address a low wage, market comparison issue we identified. We have also proposed improvements to our health & welfare benefits and a fair and reasonable, annual wage increase.
The employer will now review our proposals and respond when we next meet at the bargaining table on October 20 - 21. Stay tuned for an update after those meetings.
In solidarity,
Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member Marcie McLean - Bargaining Committee Member Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations