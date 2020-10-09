 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report a productive three days at the bargaining table, with plenty of discussion between the parties concerning our proposals.

The union tabled an extensive package of non-monetary proposals, based on your input and addressing a number of workplace issues, such as: Anti-Harassment and Bullying; vacation and shift scheduling; payroll, sick leave and time bank information; Health & Safety; protection from communicable diseases. The employer and union have agreed on a number of positive language changes on these issues, but some items still remain on the table, unresolved.

At the close of our session yesterday, your Bargaining Committee tabled our monetary package, including measures to address a low wage, market comparison issue we identified. We have also proposed improvements to our health & welfare benefits and a fair and reasonable, annual wage increase.

The employer will now review our proposals and respond when we next meet at the bargaining table on October 20 - 21. Stay tuned for an update after those meetings.

In solidarity,

Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member
Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member
Marcie McLean - Bargaining Committee Member
Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

 

