The Bargaining Committee and the Employer were able to come to the following tentative agreement. The specific terms of the tentative agreement are outlined in the attached document, and we are available, via Zoom, on Wednesday November 2nd, 2022 between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm to review the changes in detail and answer any questions you may have before voting opens.



To participate via Zoom on November 2nd, 2022, please contact the Victoria Area Office for Zoom link information





Voting will be open on Wednesday, November 2nd from 1:00 pm to close on Wednesday November 9th, 2022 at 5:00pm, via BCGEU Electronic Voting System.



If for some reason you are unable to vote electronically, please advise us by leaving a message (250-388-9948) and other arrangements will be made.



An email link for you to cast your ballot will be sent to members on November 2, 2022, at 1pm. Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if it does not appear in your inbox.



If you have not received an email link to vote by 4:00 pm on November 2nd, 2022, please email us at [email protected] with your full name and the email address you would like the link forwarded to.



Please note: Voting will end at 5:00 pm November 9th, 2022.



The Bargaining Committee is very happy with the outcome of bargaining, and we recommend the BCGEU members vote YES to this tentative agreement.



In Solidarity,



Your Maximus Bargaining Team



Leila George, Bargaining Committee Member

Keshia Holland, Bargaining Committee Member

Liam Smith, Bargaining Committee Member



Amena Cleveland, BCGEU Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



Download Ratification document here





UWU/MoveUP