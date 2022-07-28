To: All BCGEU Members Working at Maximus

Re: We're Listening - Virtual Meeting to Discuss the Tentative Agreement

On November 7, 2022, at 6:00 pm, your Bargaining Committee will be hosting the last ratification meeting to answer your questions, prior to voting closing.

Ratification Meeting # 3

Date: November 7, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Location: Zoom

Zoom Meeting Login:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82661134980?pwd=WFZBNGNXR2JJYWpXS0hFWTMvTm1oZz09

Meeting ID: 826 6113 4980

Passcode: 678516

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/ksN05ugh9

Meeting ID: 826 6113 4980

Please note: Voting will end at 5:00 pm November 9th, 2022.

We look forward to seeing you at the Ratification Meeting and answering your questions.

In Solidarity,

Your Maximus Bargaining Team

Leila George, Bargaining Committee Member

Keshia Holland, Bargaining Committee Member

Liam Smith, Bargaining Committee Member

Amena Cleveland, BCGEU Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP