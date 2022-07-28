To: All BCGEU Members Working at Maximus
Re: We're Listening - Virtual Meeting to Discuss the Tentative Agreement
On November 7, 2022, at 6:00 pm, your Bargaining Committee will be hosting the last ratification meeting to answer your questions, prior to voting closing.
Ratification Meeting # 3
Date: November 7, 2022
Time: 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Location: Zoom
Zoom Meeting Login:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82661134980?pwd=WFZBNGNXR2JJYWpXS0hFWTMvTm1oZz09
Meeting ID: 826 6113 4980
Passcode: 678516
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/ksN05ugh9
Meeting ID: 826 6113 4980
Please note: Voting will end at 5:00 pm November 9th, 2022.
We look forward to seeing you at the Ratification Meeting and answering your questions.
In Solidarity,
Your Maximus Bargaining Team
Leila George, Bargaining Committee Member
Keshia Holland, Bargaining Committee Member
Liam Smith, Bargaining Committee Member
Amena Cleveland, BCGEU Staff Representative
