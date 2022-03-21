There will be a zoom meeting to discuss bargaining and other questions in light of the recent announcement of the recontracting of the work that both Pro Vita and West Cana provide to the facilities of Piccadilly and Cerwydden.



Please bring your questions and we'll make every effort to provide answers during the meeting.

DATE: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

TIME: 3:00PM to 4:00PM

ZOOM Details will follow by email on Tuesday, May 17, 2022



In solidarity,



Maude Joe, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative - Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP