Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Membership of Piccadilly and Cerwydden represented by the B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES’ UNION - Bargaining Update – Hold the Date! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Membership of Piccadilly and Cerwydden represented by the B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES’ UNION - Bargaining Update – Hold the Date! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 12, 2022

There will be a zoom meeting to discuss bargaining and other questions in light of the recent announcement of the recontracting of the work that both Pro Vita and West Cana provide to the facilities of Piccadilly and Cerwydden.


Please bring your questions and we'll make every effort to provide answers during the meeting.

DATE: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
TIME: 3:00PM to 4:00PM
ZOOM Details will follow by email on Tuesday, May 17, 2022


In solidarity,
 
Maude Joe, Bargaining Committee Member
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP