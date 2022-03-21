The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
Membership of Piccadilly and Cerwydden represented by the B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES’ UNION - Bargaining Update – Hold the Date! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on May 12, 2022
There will be a zoom meeting to discuss bargaining and other questions in light of the recent announcement of the recontracting of the work that both Pro Vita and West Cana provide to the facilities of Piccadilly and Cerwydden.
Please bring your questions and we'll make every effort to provide answers during the meeting.
DATE: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 TIME: 3:00PM to 4:00PM ZOOM Details will follow by email on Tuesday, May 17, 2022
