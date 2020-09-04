 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Milieu Child and Family Services and Milieu Family Services - Nominations for Steward - BCGEU

Published on September 04, 2020

Nominations are now open for sixteen (16) additional stewards for at your worksites and will close on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the union.

Some of the roles of a steward are:

  • Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
  • Supporting co-workers in meetings with management
  • Listening to co-workers about their issues.
  • Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
  • Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
  • Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
  • Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

Feel free to visit the union's website for more information (www.bcgeu.ca/stewards)

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office via fax or email by 5:00 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020.


In solidarity

Sarah Georgetti
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here



