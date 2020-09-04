Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Milieu Child and Family Services and Milieu Family Services - Nominations for Steward - BCGEU
Published on September 04, 2020
Nominations are now open for sixteen (16) additional stewards for at your worksites and will close on Friday, September 18, 2020. Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the union.
Some of the roles of a steward are:
Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
Supporting co-workers in meetings with management
Listening to co-workers about their issues.
Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.