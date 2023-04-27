Milieu Children & Family Services & Milieu Family Services - Steward Nominations

Nominations are now open for stewards at Milieu Children & Family Services & Milieu Family Services.
Nominations will close by 5:00 pm on Thursday August 3rd, 2023.
Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.
Some of the roles of a steward are:
- Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
- Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
- Listening to co-workers about their issues.
- Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
- Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
- Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
- Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.
Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office via regular mail, fax, or email by 5:00 pm on Thursday August 3rd, 2023.
- BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office – 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9
- Fax: 604-882-5032 Email: [email protected]
In solidarity,
Heather Turner Roshni Singh
Staff Representative Local 304 Chair

