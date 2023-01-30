Your Bargaining Committee had their first meeting yesterday, February 9, 2023, to work on your bargaining proposals. They are scheduled to meet again on February 24, 2023.



It is important for your Bargaining Committee and your Union to have as much input from members in order to address your needs at the bargaining table. If you have not already completed the bargaining survey, please do so now (see attached). Please submit your bargaining survey by February 23, 2023, at 4:00pm.



This is your opportunity to have your say on the contents of your next collective agreement. Your Bargaining Committee hopes to hear from each of you.



If you do not receive this bulletin via email, it means that the Union does not have a current email for you. To ensure that you receive information in a timely manner please ensure that the Union has your current personal contact information.

You can update your information online by going to the BCGEU website. Please follow the instruction below:

Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/login and log in. n the upper left of your screen you will see a box with your name at the top. Click on the information you wish to update. Enter the correct information and click "save"

Also, if you have not signed a union membership card, please contact one of your Shop Stewards to sign one.



In solidarity,



Lana Vincent, Local 1003 Chairperson

Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative

Rory Smith, Vice President, Operational Services

John Cantlon, Treasurer, Operational Services

Frank Anderson, Area 04 Coordinator

Megan McKinney, Area 03 Coordinator



