Published on June 12, 2023

Nominations are now open for three (3) shop stewards in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food in Victoria.  

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

June 19, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.


In solidarity,

Jeremy Leveque, Local 601 Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chair
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here



