  1. BCGEU News
  2. Ministry of Children and Family Development – 15355 102A Ave, Surrey - Steward election results - BCGEU

Published on August 18, 2020

Please be advised that Kathleen Brook has been acclaimed into the position of Steward.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome Kathleen.

 

In solidarity

Harbinder Gill 
L604 Chair

Shane Stoddart
Staff Representative


