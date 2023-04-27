Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness - Steward Update

We are please to advise that Chirag Pandit, Technical Support Analyst, Business Operations, has agreed to become a BCGEU shop steward in the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.
If anyone else would like to stand for shop steward, please contact Jeremy Leveque, Local 601 Chair ([email protected]), Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair ([email protected]) or Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chair ([email protected]).
If, a number of other BCGEU members are interested in becoming stewards, a steward election may be held. Otherwise, Chirag will be acclaimed 30 days from the date of this notice.
In solidarity,
Jeremy Leveque, Local 601 Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chair
Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
