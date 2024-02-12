Call for Shop Steward Nominations



Nominations are now open for three (3) shop stewards in the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy at 525 Superior Street, Victoria.



The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

February 26, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.



In solidarity,



Jeremy Leveque, Local 601 Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair

Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chair

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP