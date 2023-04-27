On June 5, 2023, the Union sent a communication to members at the location above, it advised that nominations were open for shop stewards.
The nomination period has closed and because there was only one (1) member nominated, we are now able to acclaim Yvonne Roslin-White as shop steward. Congratulations Yvonne on becoming a shop steward!
Yvonne will be the only steward at your location as your previous steward, Paul Nowacki, is no longer with the Ministry of Finance.
If you are interested in becoming a shop steward at your worksite, please contact your Local Chair or Staff Representative, for more information.
In solidarity,
Sheila Knight
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.