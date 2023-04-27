Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Ministry of Finance at 617 Government Street, Victoria - Current List of Worksite Stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 18, 2023

On June 5, 2023, the Union sent a communication to members at the location above, it advised that nominations were open for shop stewards.

The nomination period has closed and because there was only one (1) member nominated, we are now able to acclaim Yvonne Roslin-White as shop steward. Congratulations Yvonne on becoming a shop steward!

Yvonne will be the only steward at your location as your previous steward, Paul Nowacki, is no longer with the Ministry of Finance.

If you are interested in becoming a shop steward at your worksite, please contact your Local Chair or Staff Representative, for more information.

In solidarity,

Sheila Knight
Staff Representative

