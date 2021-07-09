The Ministry of Health announced some changes in the Public Health orders that apply to Long Term Care and Assisted Living facilities.



Among the most impactful changes for workers in LTC/AL is the requirement to provide your vaccination status to your employer including proof of that status. Those workers not providing documentation of their status will be considered not vaccinated. Those workers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask at work and be rapid COVID tested three times per week.



This is a change from the flu season standard of asking you for your vaccination status but not requiring documentation. We have sought legal advice on this point and believe that this new standard for the pandemic circumstances only is valid under current case law. The same is true for the requirement for workers who don't provide evidence of full vaccination to be rapid COVID tested three times per week. That said, we will be following up with both the Ministry and the employers to ensure that they retain only the information necessary (i.e. a yes/no to whether an employee is fully vaccinated and the minimum required for COVID testing) and nothing further.



You can find a summary of the changes here.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Vice President

Component 4





UWU/MoveUP