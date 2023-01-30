Nominations are now open for an additional two (2) shop stewards in the Ministry of Public Safety & Solicitor General at 940 Blanshard Street.

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

March 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.

In solidarity,

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair

Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP