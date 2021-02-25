Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – 100-13650 102 Ave, Surrey - Steward nominations

Nominations are now open for two stewards with the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction at 100 – 13650 102 Ave Surrey.

The union trains new stewards.

If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is March 8, 2021 by 5:00 pm

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mail drop box at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than March 8, 2021 by 5:00 pm.

If more than two people are nominated for the steward positions, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

In solidarity

Harbinder Gill

L604 Chair



Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP