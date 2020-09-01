Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Mission Community Services - Steward Nominations – Three Positions - BCGEU
Mission Community Services - Steward Nominations – Three Positions - BCGEU
Published on September 01, 2020
Please be advised that there are vacancies for three additional stewards to represent members at Mission Community Services. Please find attached a nomination form. Completed nomination forms are to be returned to the Union no later than 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
New stewards are trained by the Union.
If more than three members are interested in becoming a steward, the Union will conduct an election.
If you would like more information on becoming a steward and what the roles and responsibilities include, please contact your local 304 chairperson, Tamara Peterson at 778-836-8991 or via email at buttons101ca@yahoo.ca.