 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Mission Community Services - Steward Nominations – Three Positions - BCGEU

Mission Community Services - Steward Nominations – Three Positions - BCGEU

Published on September 01, 2020

Please be advised that there are vacancies for three additional stewards to represent members at Mission Community Services.

Please find attached a nomination form. Completed nomination forms are to be returned to the Union no later than 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

New stewards are trained by the Union.

If more than three members are interested in becoming a steward, the Union will conduct an election.

If you would like more information on becoming a steward and what the roles and responsibilities include, please contact your local 304 chairperson, Tamara Peterson at 778-836-8991 or via email at buttons101ca@yahoo.ca.

In solidarity

Leslie Groves
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 



UWU/MoveUP