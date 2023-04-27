Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Mission Public Health - Worksite Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Mission Public Health - Worksite Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 09, 2023

Your Local 404 Chairperson Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 23rd, 2023, from 9:30am – 12:00pm, at 7298 Hurd St, Mission in the Hatzic Meeting Room.

Please come by to say "Hello." Looking forward to seeing you then.

 

In Solidarity,

Aiden Feizi, Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP