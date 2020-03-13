The union and the employer met in bargaining on March 11 and 12, 2020 and concluded all but two non monetary proposals: one regarding occupational health and safety, and another regarding the creation of new classifications. The parties decided to set these proposals aside and revisit them later in the current round of negotiations.

Your bargaining committee tabled a comprehensive monetary package to improve wages, fringe benefits and other terms and conditions of employment to tackle chronic under-staffing, high rates of staff burnout and injury, a crisis in recruitment and retention and substandard care for seniors.

The parties will return to the bargaining table on April 7 and 8, 2020. Members can expect a further update after April 8.

In the meantime, thank you again for your ongoing solidarity and patience throughout this process.

In solidarity,

Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair

Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member

Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP