Your bargaining committee and employer met via videoconference on May 27, 2020. The parties have now concluded bargaining on all non-monetary proposals and have made good initial progress on monetary matters. The parties are scheduled to meet again on June 10 and 11, 2020, and we will provide a further update after that.

Thank you again for your patience and support throughout the bargaining process.

In solidarity,

Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair

Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member

Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

