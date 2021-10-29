After some long days this week, the bargaining committee reached a tentative agreement late Wednesday.

Full details of the tentative agreement will be provided to members for review and a ratification meeting will be held so that the committee can go through the changes and answer any questions that members have.

Notice of the meeting and the vote will be sent to members shortly.

Highlights of your tentative agreement include:

Three-year agreement, expiring March 31, 2024

3% general wage increase retroactive to April 1, 2021

3% general wage increase effective to April 1, 2022

3% general wage increase effective April 1, 2023

The addition of four paid Wellness Days to the special leave provisions

Language to ensure that members are able to access leaves under the Employment Standards Act that are not included in the collective agreement

New language on a Provincial Joint Consultation Committee to improve the communication between the bargaining unit and the Employer during the term of the agreement

Improved harassment language, to include personal and psychological harassment, bullying and lateral violence and improved complaint procedures

Your bargaining committee is recommending that you vote yes to ratify the tentative agreement.

Please remember sign up to the BCGEU Member Portal or update your email address with us at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form. The ratification vote will be online and we need an up-to-date email address for you.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Aaron Mitchell

Mabel Peter

Selena Kongpreecha, BCGEU Negotiations

