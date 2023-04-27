Your current collective agreement expires on March 31, 2024.

Join us at one of our lunchtime membership meetings to find out about the election of the bargaining committee, bargaining surveys and general timeline for negotiations to start.

Meetings will be held by ZOOM as follows:

Thursday, November 23

12:15 pm to 1 pm

Thursday, November 30

12:15 pm to 1 pm

To join these virtual meetings, please check your email or speak to a member of the bargaining committee.

Please note that members do not need to attend both dates. The same information will be shared at both meetings.

Looking forward to seeing you all then!

To help ensure that all members receive future updates, please share this information with anyone who did not receive this email. Members can sign up or edit and update their current contact information at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

In solidarity,

Mabel Peter, Bargaining Unit Chair

Tricia Pantel, Bargaining Committee

Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP