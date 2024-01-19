he deadline for nominations to the bargaining committee ended on January 9, 2024.

We are pleased to announce that we received four nominations and all positions are acclaimed as follows:

Deanna Gooden – Bargaining Committee

Mabel Peter – Bargaining Committee

Carmen Williams – Bargaining Committee Chair

Claudene Shaver – Alternate

Congrats to the Committee!

We will schedule the committee caucus meetings in the coming weeks to review the survey results and prepare for bargaining.

You still have time to let the committee know what your priorities are. For anyone who has not completed the bargaining survey, the online survey will remain open until end of day on Thursday, January 25,2024.

Click this link to the survey.

To receive future updates, please ensure that your information is current by clicking on the following link: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

Feel free to forward this message to anyone who may not have received this email.

In solidarity,

Selena Kongpreecha

Staff Representative -Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP