To prepare for bargaining to renew your collective agreement, your bargaining committee is looking for your feedback on what is important and what your priorities are.

Please ask a worksite member of your bargaining committee for a link to the online survey and fill it out by Friday, June 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM. If you know someone at your worksite who is a BCGEU member, but has not received this survey, please pass it on!

If you were forwarded this email, make sure we have your current home email address by providing it to a member of your bargaining committee. Providing your home email address will help ensure you receive important bargaining information and that you are able to participate in electronic votes.

In solidarity,

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair

Tu Van Trieu, Bargaining Committee Member

Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative, Lower Mainland Area Office

Download PDF of notice here



