Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Native Education College - Bargaining update - BCGEU
Published on October 21, 2020
The parties met in bargaining on October 20, 2020 and your bargaining committee tabled a complete settlement proposal for your employer's consideration. The parties meet next in bargaining on October 28, 2020 at which time your employer will respond to the union's settlement proposal.
We will provide a further update after October 28.
In solidarity,
Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations