  2. Native Education College - Bargaining update - BCGEU

Published on October 21, 2020

The parties met in bargaining on October 20, 2020 and your bargaining committee tabled a complete settlement proposal for your employer's consideration. The parties meet next in bargaining on October 28, 2020 at which time your employer will respond to the union's settlement proposal.

We will provide a further update after October 28.

 

In solidarity,

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair
Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations


