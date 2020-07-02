As you may recall from before the pandemic, the parties had not reached agreement on monetary matters and were headed to mediated bargaining with the assistance of the Labour Relations Board.

Mediated bargaining remains an option for your bargaining committee to try to reach a renewed collective agreement that meets your needs. However, given the passage of time since the bargaining unit last met together, and the impact of the pandemic on people's personal circumstances, we are calling a meeting so you may provide direction to your committee on next steps. (For anyone who is unable to attend the meeting, note that we will also seek members' feedback via email or an online survey; you can expect a message about this closer to the meeting date.)

IMPORTANT MEETING RE BARGAINING:

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2020

Time: 12:00pm to 1:30pm

How: Microsoft Teams Meeting

Check your email or ask a member of your bargaining committee for details

If you are new to using Microsoft Teams meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Teams well in advance. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.

We look forward to meeting with you on July 23!

In solidarity,

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair

Pooran Qasimi, Bargaining Committee Member

Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP