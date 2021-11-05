Click here to find info on COVID-19

NEC Native Education College - Bargaining Bulletin #2: Change in Bargaining Schedule - BCGEU

Published on November 09, 2021

Due to circumstances beyond the control of your bargaining committee and employer, the negotiating session scheduled for November 9th has been cancelled. The parties are scheduled to meet next in bargaining on December 14th. We will provide a further update after that.
 
In solidarity,
 
Linda Epp, Bargaining Committee Chair
Tu Van Trieu, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart. Staff Representative, Negotiations
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative, Lower Mainland Area Office

Download PDF of notice here


