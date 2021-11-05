Please note that all BCGEU offices, including headquarters, will be closed as of 12 noon Tuesday, November 9th
NEC Native Education College - Bargaining Bulletin #2: Change in Bargaining Schedule - BCGEU
Published on November 09, 2021
Due to circumstances beyond the control of your bargaining committee and employer, the negotiating session scheduled for November 9th has been cancelled. The parties are scheduled to meet next in bargaining on December 14th. We will provide a further update after that.
In solidarity,
Linda Epp, Bargaining Committee Chair Tu Van Trieu, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart. Staff Representative, Negotiations Larisa Mills, Staff Representative, Lower Mainland Area Office
